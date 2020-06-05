GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $3.02. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 261,335 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GigaMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.43.

In other GigaMedia news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang bought 110,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $274,373.10. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 238,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.16% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

