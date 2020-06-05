Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $11.00. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Summit State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit State Bank stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,687 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.16% of Summit State Bank worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

