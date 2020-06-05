carsales.com (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Stock Price Down 1%

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) shares were down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.05 and last traded at $41.35, approximately 1,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 34,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About carsales.com (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

