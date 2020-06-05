Exceed (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Exceed Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:EDSFF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Exceed shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

About Exceed (OTCMKTS:EDSFF)

Exceed Company Ltd. is engaged in the design, development, and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories under the brand name of Xidelong in the People's Republic of China. It provides footwear products, including running, leisure, basketball, skateboarding, canvas, tennis, and outdoor footwear products; apparel products comprising sports tops, pants, jackets, track suits, and coats; and accessories, such as bags, socks, hats, and caps.

