Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.78. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 3,182,141 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $217.74 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,606 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,039,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

