Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.42. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 77,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $79.11 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 4.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 238.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

