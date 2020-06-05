$524.83 Million in Sales Expected for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $524.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.24 million and the highest is $567.70 million. FleetCor Technologies reported sales of $647.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 221.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 127,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 63.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 92,749 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4,352.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT stock opened at $257.31 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.71.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

