Stanley Furniture (OTCMKTS:STLY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.58. Stanley Furniture shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

About Stanley Furniture (OTCMKTS:STLY)

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.