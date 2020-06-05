China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Shares Up 3.9%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.93, 7,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 217,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of China Overseas Land & Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

About China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CHOLF)

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

