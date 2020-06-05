AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.48. AirMedia Group shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 5,657,092 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AirMedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

AirMedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Featured Story: Management Fee

