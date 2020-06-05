Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) to announce $17.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $17.80 million. Zynex reported sales of $10.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $79.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.73 million to $81.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.65 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $138.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

ZYXI opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

