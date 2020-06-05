Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.48

Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.48 and traded as high as $26.25. Sterlite Industries India shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sterlite Industries India stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,778 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of Sterlite Industries India worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

