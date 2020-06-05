Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Global Brokerage Inc (OTCMKTS:GLBR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.09. Global Brokerage shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 15,218 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Global Brokerage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLBR)

Global brokerage, Inc, formerly FXCM Inc (FXCM), is engaged in providing online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contract for difference (CFD) trading, spread betting and related services. The Company owns over 50% of FXCM Group, LLC (FXCM Group). FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty.

