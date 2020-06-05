$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. UBS Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.79.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 5,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,313,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY stock opened at $413.85 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

