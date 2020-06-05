Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.49

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $7.42. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Windtree Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

