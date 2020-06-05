TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 246,600 shares trading hands.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,919 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

