Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Trading Up 1%

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 33,663 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 107,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from $1.90 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

About Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

