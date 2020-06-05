$7.00 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Brokerages predict that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will report sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.10 billion and the lowest is $6.92 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $30.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.81 billion to $31.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $34.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.77. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Earnings History and Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

