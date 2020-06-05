Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages predict that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Polaris Industries reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polaris Industries.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

NYSE:PII opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.10. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Polaris Industries by 76.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.