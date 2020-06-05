Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.25

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $2.25. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 58,281 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zoom Telephonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of -0.22.

In related news, major shareholder Zulu Holdings Llc acquired 822,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $1,759,867.52. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

