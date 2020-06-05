$591.26 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will post $591.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $574.56 million and the highest is $608.30 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $577.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.6% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 202,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

