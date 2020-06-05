ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) rose 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.09, approximately 1,980 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:WJXFF)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.