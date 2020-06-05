Zacks: Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Billion

Brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will report $8.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.70 billion. Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $9.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $34.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $37.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

NYSE GS opened at $214.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.60. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after acquiring an additional 539,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

