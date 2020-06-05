Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Uni-Pixel Inc (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Uni-Pixel shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 144,158 shares changing hands.

About Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ)

Uni-Pixel, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand.

