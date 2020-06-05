Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for LXi REIT (LON:LXI)

LXi REIT (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LXi REIT stock opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. LXi REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.80 ($1.85). The company has a market capitalization of $547.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.69.

In related news, insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 36,000 shares of LXi REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £34,560 ($45,461.72).

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

