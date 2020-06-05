TransEnterix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 27,969 call options on the company. This is an increase of 15,613% compared to the average daily volume of 178 call options.

Shares of TRXC opened at $0.41 on Friday. TransEnterix has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in TransEnterix in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 77.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in TransEnterix during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 64,425 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines
Purple Innovation Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Purple Innovation Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
HEXO Sees Unusually High Options Volume
HEXO Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DavidsTea
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DavidsTea
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Scientific Games Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Scientific Games Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report