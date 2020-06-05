TransEnterix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 27,969 call options on the company. This is an increase of 15,613% compared to the average daily volume of 178 call options.
Shares of TRXC opened at $0.41 on Friday. TransEnterix has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.
TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.
TransEnterix Company Profile
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
