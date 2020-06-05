Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perficient in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the digital transformation consultancy will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. National Securities lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Perficient has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Perficient by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Perficient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

