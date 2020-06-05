Actinium Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,235 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,093% compared to the typical volume of 70 call options.
ATNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 828,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 489,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares during the period.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
