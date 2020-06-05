Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Lifted by Wedbush

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 653.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

