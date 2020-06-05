Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Decreased by Analyst

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 86.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHMI. TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 79,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

