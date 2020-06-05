Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,060 call options on the company. This is an increase of 500% compared to the average daily volume of 510 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 394.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 48.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 1,071.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEN opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

