Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

EPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,030,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 183,000 shares of company stock worth $2,696,410 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,836,000 after purchasing an additional 493,257 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $325,418,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.