Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Lifted by Analyst

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

NYSE:V opened at $193.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.43. The stock has a market cap of $381.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

