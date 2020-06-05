Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 14,199 call options on the company. This is an increase of 960% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,339 call options.

Shares of RRR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.64. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($2.31). The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 355,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 470,679 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $20,108,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 810,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

