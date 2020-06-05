Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to announce sales of $3.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the lowest is $3.87 billion. Becton Dickinson and posted sales of $4.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year sales of $16.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $17.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.80. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

