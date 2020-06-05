CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $11,459,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.