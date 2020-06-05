Cambridge Bancorp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cambridge Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 18.70%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CATC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a market cap of $285.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Also, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $157,650.00. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $359,490 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

