Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Uber Technologies’ analysis:

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion and a PE ratio of -4.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.91.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $5,157,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,396,500 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.