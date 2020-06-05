Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

CTSH stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

