E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $657.02 Million

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Equities analysts expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to announce $657.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $636.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $680.05 million. E*TRADE Financial posted sales of $685.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETFC shares. Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC)

