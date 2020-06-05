Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Issued By B. Riley

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ellington Financial in a report issued on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.04. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 88.98 and a current ratio of 88.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 720,798 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 49.8% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,855,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 616,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 783,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 466,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 59.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 430,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 26.5% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,907,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

