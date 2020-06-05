Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boxlight in a research report issued on Monday, June 1st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Boxlight’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. National Securities raised Boxlight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.90.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 449.12% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

