Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce $389.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.87 million to $396.10 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $787.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $125.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 231.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

