Zacks: Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report sales of $285.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.71 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $308.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after buying an additional 141,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $117.21.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

