Analysts Offer Predictions for CIRCOR International, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CIR)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for CIRCOR International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $192.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti decreased their price target on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.36. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

