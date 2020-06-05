Comparing Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Repay alerts:

84.3% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Repay has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Repay and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 0 8 0 3.00 TechTarget 0 0 4 0 3.00

Repay currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.51%. TechTarget has a consensus target price of $26.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.77%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Repay.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repay and TechTarget’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $104.60 million 9.08 -$40.03 million N/A N/A TechTarget $133.96 million 5.77 $16.88 million $0.62 45.31

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay N/A -8.95% -5.53% TechTarget 11.49% 9.34% 6.41%

Summary

TechTarget beats Repay on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.