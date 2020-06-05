Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUES opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on TUES. ValuEngine raised Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

