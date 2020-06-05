TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) & PARKSON RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Financial Review

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and PARKSON RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TUI AG/ADR and PARKSON RETAIL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI AG/ADR -0.53% -2.64% -0.60% PARKSON RETAIL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TUI AG/ADR and PARKSON RETAIL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI AG/ADR 2 2 1 0 1.80 PARKSON RETAIL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TUI AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TUI AG/ADR has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PARKSON RETAIL/ADR has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TUI AG/ADR and PARKSON RETAIL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI AG/ADR $21.36 billion 0.16 $469.64 million $0.40 7.38 PARKSON RETAIL/ADR $727.27 million 0.33 -$32.23 million N/A N/A

TUI AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PARKSON RETAIL/ADR.

Summary

TUI AG/ADR beats PARKSON RETAIL/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services. It operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 6 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 16 cruise liners, as well as approximately 380 hotels. TUI AG is based in Hanover, Germany.

About PARKSON RETAIL/ADR

Parkson Retail Group Limited engages in the operation and management of a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. It operates 46 stores and 1 shopping mall in 30 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates under the Parkson brand name. It also provides consultancy and management, property management, and food and beverage management services; and produces food products. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

