Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce $1.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $7.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 million to $8.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.48 million, with estimates ranging from $6.14 million to $14.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,091.92% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.87. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

