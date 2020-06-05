STADA Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF) vs. Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHA) Head-To-Head Contrast

STADA Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get STADA Arzneimittel alerts:

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel and Aphria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel $2.75 billion 1.79 $362.48 million N/A N/A Aphria $179.29 million 6.62 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -40.36

STADA Arzneimittel has higher revenue and earnings than Aphria.

Volatility & Risk

STADA Arzneimittel has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for STADA Arzneimittel and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75

Aphria has a consensus price target of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 84.85%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel N/A N/A N/A Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

Summary

Aphria beats STADA Arzneimittel on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

STADA Arzneimittel Company Profile

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxon for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Omeprazol for gastric ulcer/reflux. The Branded Products segment offers APO-Go for Parkinson's disease; Grippostad for cold; Aqualor for rhinitis/soare throat; Snup for rhinitis; and Vitaprost for prostate disease. It serves doctors, pharmacists, patients, health insurance organizations, buying groups, pharmacy chains, and wholesalers or mail-order companies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Nidda Healthcare GmbH.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STADA Arzneimittel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.